GameStop's Rising, but This Software Stock Is Thursday's Big Winner

Investors remain uncertain about the immediate future of the financial markets, and it's showing up in heightened volatility among major stock market indexes. On any given day, you can expect to see big movements in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and often, premarket indications of what a given day will look like turn out to be completely different from what actually happens. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures on major markets were mixed, with the Dow up, the S&P unchanged, and the Nasdaq slightly lower.

Many market participants are paying close attention to popular video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME), and its latest release of financial results did indeed lead to an uptick in the meme stock. However, another company, Asana (NYSE: ASAN), managed to make its shareholders even more excited about its future prospects. Read on to get a better sense of how both companies are faring.

GameStop levels up

Shares of GameStop moved higher by 5% in premarket trading early Thursday. The much-followed video game retail specialist wasn't able to live up to all of its shareholders' expectations, but the stock still responded favorably to GameStop's apparent long-term vision.

The numbers that GameStop put up for the fiscal second quarter ending July 30 weren't entirely encouraging. Net sales of $1.136 billion were down 4% from the previous year's period. Adjusted net losses widened to $107 million, or $0.35 per share.

Looking within the financials, there were pockets of strength and relative weakness. Sales of collectibles, which GameStop has emphasized as a high-growth area, rose 26% year over year. Yet the retailer's core business struggled, with software in particular seeing a substantial drop of 20% from year-ago levels.

Investors are also likely reacting positively to news that GameStop has entered into a collaboration with digital asset exchange FTX US. Under the agreement, the two companies will cooperate on various marketing and e-commerce strategic moves.

GameStop stock remains far above its levels two years ago, yet far below its highest levels in early 2021. The tug of war between bulls and bears is likely to continue until GameStop's fundamental business performance plays out and proves one camp right in its thinking.

Asana lights up the market

Elsewhere, though, shares of Asana were up 23% in premarket trading. The provider of work management software gave its investors unambiguously positive news in its fiscal second-quarter report for the period ending July 31.

Asana's growth remained impressive. Revenue climbed 51% year over year to nearly $135 million. The company doubled its number of customers paying $100,000 or more for the software platform to 462, and dollar-based net retention rates for its largest customers topped the 145% mark.

Shareholders were willing to overlook less favorable results on the bottom line. Adjusted net losses widened by more than 60% to $64 million. That worked out to $0.34 on a per-share basis, and Asana's negative cash flow more than quadrupled year over year.

Instead, investors focused on Asana's optimistic growth forecast. The company sees revenue growth of 44% to 45% for the full 2023 fiscal year, showing that customers continue to rely on its work management platform to help further their digital transformation efforts and manage their operations during challenging times.

Even with today's jump, Asana stock is still down well over 80% from its best levels just last November. Yet even though skeptics remain, Asana's performance recently suggests that it still has the potential to keep moving forward by capitalizing on strong demand from its enterprise customer base.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Asana, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

