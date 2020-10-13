GameStop's PRO Days Sale to Lure Customers This Holiday

GameStop Corp. GME is set to make the most of this festive season. The company recently shared plans to launch a PRO Days sale, expanding for a period of four days. Here, customers have the opportunity to save more on exclusive deals covering video games, pop-culture merchandise, board games and more. The PowerUp Rewards Pro members can avail savings of over $1,000 on exclusive deals during Oct 15-16. However, the PRO Days sale will then be open for all customers, including non-PowerUp Rewards Pro members on Oct 17-18.



For becoming a PowerUp Rewards Pro member, shoppers can sign up by visiting any of the company’s stores or its website, or via the latest GameStop mobile app. Customers can shop online and avail the facility of Buy-Online-Pick-Up-in-Store or Ship-From-Store omni-channel platforms. GameStop has recently rolled out same-day delivery service, which is available in select areas. The gaming retailer also has flexible payment alternatives for its customers. These payment options consist of the GameStop Credit Card; Buy Now, Pay Later service; and Rent-to-Own service. The Rent-to-Own facility is likely to be provided soon.



In addition, the company has rolled out the first-ever 1Up 48-Hour sale. GameStop’s 1Up 48-Hour online sale, starting today, will feature over 100 incredible deals on the company’s site and its new mobile app. The offers will get refreshed every four hours so that gamers, collectors and gift-givers get several tempting deals ranging from hardware, software, board games and apparel, among others. We note that the retailer’s newly redesigned mobile app offers more personalized and localized experience, expanded product-find ability, digital-wall capabilities, deals, gaming news hub and more.



Recently, GameStop entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation MSFT to become the ultimate destination for video game products, expand reach and connection to the global gamer community and leverage operational efficiencies throughout its omni-channel platform. The deal will not only allow GameStop to rev up its retail technology infrastructure but will also facilitate in boosting its physical and digital video-game offerings. In order to provide customers with enhanced digital solutions, GameStop will utilize Microsoft’s cloud solutions and hardware products to upgrade its business operations.





A glimpse at the company’s share price reveals that this Zacks rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 70.8% and outperformed the industry’s 9.8% rally in the past month.

Other Retailers’ Actions

Owing to the outbreak of coronavirus, the holiday period this year is quite unusual. Hence, retailers have to make extraordinary efforts to benefit out of this busiest period of the year. They are mostly focusing on e-commerce platforms including curbside pickup and delivery services.



Renowned omni-channel retailer Macy's M has collaborated with Swedish buy-now, pay-later group Klarna, enabling the company to offer shoppers financial ease and payment flexibility with their online purchases. It has also partnered with DoorDash to offer on-demand and same-day delivery service at roughly 500 Macy’s stores throughout the nation. The company also has convenient shipping options and curbside-pickup facility.



Next, the Minneapolis, MN-based retailer Target TGT announced plans to hire roughly 130,000 seasonal staff for the holiday period with intentions to focus more on contactless services and safety. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience.

