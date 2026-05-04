GameStop's eBay Gamble: Bold Move or Balance Sheet Disaster?

Once a struggling brick-and-mortar retailer, GameStop is now swinging for a much bigger stage. GameStop (NYSE: GME) CEO Ryan Cohen made his move, announcing the intended acquisition of eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), but now faces many challenges.

The primary challenge is execution, as integrating the two platforms will not be easy. The real question is whether eBay accepts the offer or if the move turns hostile, an event likely to kill the company’s culture and increase the risks.

At face value, the merger is an ant eating an ant-lion, with GameStop trying to buy legitimacy, and comes with considerable challenges. GameStop has ample cash on its balance sheet, but not nearly enough to cover the move, so it will require debt financing to execute. Assuming a quick and easy transition, one in which synergies are realized and revenue streams unblocked, no problem. If, however, there are stumbles or missteps, they will be quickly seen in the stock price.

GameStop Better Bring Its A-Game to eBay Merger

Stumbles are likely. GameStop is in the midst of its own turnaround, with core sales declining and its marketplace insufficient to offset the shortfall, even as eBay works to integrate its own acquisitions. GameStop’s offer should be viewed as a swing-for-the-fences move aimed at increasing scale and reach. A move intended to help it outcompete even larger, better-established platforms such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP), which is unlikely.

On the one hand, Amazon is a global powerhouse commanding approximately 35% to 40% of U.S. eCommerce traffic, while on the other, Shopify provides a full-service platform for retailers, far superior to eBay, and also commands a double-digit share of eCommerce business. eBay is more like 2.5% to 3.5% of the eCommerce business; successful completion relies on a flawless transition of GameStop stores to eBay shipping hubs, which eBay may not even need. As it stands, eBay sellers are generally smaller, home-based operations with smaller sales volumes; the shipping hubs it does have are strictly collection points for international business.

Risks for investors include the very significant threat of dilution. The deal is structured as a 50/50 cash-stock split, meaning approximately $27.75 billion in new stock, approximately 2.3X the company’s early-May market cap, equalling triple-digit dilution in addition to the debt risk. The company’s debt will swell to over 3.25 times its equity, equity which is tied to inventory and Bitcoin. The company’s inventory is central to its core business, which is stalling, and in decline; Bitcoin is another issue altogether.

Bitcoin Is a Distraction: Duh, Sayeth the Analysts

GameStop’s dalliance with Bitcoin is turning into a major misstep and ultimately a distraction that won’t go away quickly. With BTC down from its highs, GameStop suffers unrealized losses and, even with a rebound, the upside is severely limited. The company sold covered calls on its position, effectively transferring control to Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), with strikes in the $105,000 to $110,000 range only incrementally higher than GME’s entry points. The upside is that GME can earn some income from its position until Bitcoin rebounds; the question is whether it's worth it, given the capital-intensive eBay offer.

The analyst response to the takeover offer was to be expected. Firms from Robert W. Baird to Morgan Stanley issued commentaries casting doubt on the deal. The primary concerns are the complex structure, the dilution threat, debt, and doubts about feasibility. Analysts doubt the deal will even happen and see eBay’s turnaround working on its own. In this scenario, Mr. Cohen’s bid is more likely to go hostile, as the eBay board may see no value in the takeover.

GameStop: A Risky Buy—eBay: A Good Buy

The stock price action is mixed. GME’s share prices fell approximately 8% upon the announcement of the acquisition, confirming resistance at the top of a trading range, but support is also evident. The decline halted near the 30-day EMA, which has been supporting the share price in Q2. If this level continues to support the market, a retest of the range top is likely, and a new high is possible.

Among the risks for traders is the short interest. Short selling in GME stock heated up earlier this year and has the interest running near 15%. A move higher, specifically one that hits or exceeds an existing resistance target, is likely to trigger short interest in a self-limiting movement. In this scenario, GME stock will remain range-bound until the deal goes through and evidence of traction is seen, the core business improves, or another catalyst emerges.

eBay stock advanced to a fresh high after the announcement, and may continue to move higher. The much-needed publicity is raising awareness that its AI-powered turnaround is gaining traction. The company has increased focus on four pillar categories, and efforts are resonating with consumers.

Results in early 2026 reveal outperformance and acceleration, a recipe for stock price rallies. With stronger fundamentals, a cleaner balance sheet, and a turnaround already in motion, eBay appears to hold the upper hand in this standoff—and may ultimately find itself in a position to dictate terms rather than accept them.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.