US Markets
GME

GameStop up another 60%, amateur interest shows no sign of abating

Contributor
Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

GameStop shares surged another 60% on Wednesday in pre-market trading, boosted by increased interest among amateur investors who have lifted the share price by 700% over the past two weeks.

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - GameStop GME.N shares surged another 60% on Wednesday in pre-market trading, boosted by increased interest among amateur investors who have lifted the share price by 700% over the past two weeks.

But some hedge funds have refused to budge from their bearish bets, with FIS' Analytics data showing investors had piled on $2.2 billion in bearish bets on the U.S. video game retailer -- a whopping 20% of its market capitalisation,

In the meantime, Reddit's Wallstreetbets stock trading discussion group were backing the company, buying shares and call options on the stock.

A similar euphoria has boosted BlackBerry BB.TO and Nokia NOKIA.HE.

Meanwhile in Europe, shares of Evotec EVTG.DE and Varta VAR1.DE jumped on a chatter that Melvin Capital Management was being forced to unwind its short positions to cover losses on its other bearish bets, including GameStop.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)

((thyagaraju.adinarayan@tr.com; +44 20 7542 7015; Reuters Messaging: thyagaraju.adinarayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter @thyagu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME BB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular