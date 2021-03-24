GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling considers share sale

March 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Reddit-darling GameStop Corp GME.N fell more than 13% before the bell on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it may raise funds through a share sale.

Wedbush analysts downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "neutral" after the quarterly results, saying the short squeeze has boosted the share price to levels that are completely disconnected from the fundamentals of business.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

