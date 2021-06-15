Stocks
GME

GameStop Trading Slightly Lower Today, Despite Impressive Q1 Results

Contributor
Payal Gupta TipRanks
Published

Shares of American video game, consumer electronics, and gaming merchandise retailer GameStop (GME) dropped by 1.61% on Monday. However, the stock is still up more than 1,000% year-to-date after a 200% plus rally in 2000.

Last week, the company delivered impressive Q1 results. Net sales were up 25.1% to $1.28 billion, topping consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. The company also delivered an adjusted net loss of $0.45 a share against analysts' net loss expectations of $0.83 a share. (See GameStop stock analysis on TipRanks)

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Sell, based on 1 Buy, 2 Holds and 3 Sells. The average analyst GameStop price target of $70 implies 68.86% downside potential from current levels.

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE HE

Related News:
State Street Provides Upbeat Guidance for Q2 Revenues; Shares Gain 1.3%
Coinbase Partners with 401(k) Advisor; Shares Climb 6.8%
ContextLogic Inks Partnership Deal with PrestaShop; Shares Pop 12.7%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular