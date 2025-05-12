GameStop Trading at a Premium: Should You Restrain Buying GME Stock?

GameStop Corp. GME, which sparked the meme-stock revolution, continues to defy conventional market logic. While its fundamentals have yet to catch up with its lofty valuation, retail investor enthusiasm remains strong. Even amid sharp swings and uncertainty over its future trajectory, GME still trades at a premium. As speculative interest lingers, investors are once again at a crossroads: Should you buy into the hype, hold out for more gains or exit before the momentum fades?



From a valuation standpoint, GameStop is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.76X, outpacing the industry average of 3.02X. This elevated multiple underscores the market's continued willingness to pay a premium for the stock, likely driven more by sentiment than fundamentals.



As GameStop navigates the gaming industry, investors may find it useful to benchmark the company against key players like Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Sony Group Corporation SONY. GME trades at a premium to Best Buy (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 0.35) and Sony (1.61) but at a discount to Microsoft (10.57).

GME’s Valuation Standpoint



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Closing last Friday’s trading session at $27.54, GME shares have risen 4.5% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 7.4%. In the same time frame, Microsoft and Sony have rallied 6.9% and 6.5%, while Best Buy has declined 22.8%.

GME, MSFT, SONY & BBY Stock Past Three-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is GME’s Premium Value Justified?

GameStop maintains a loyal following among retail investors, sustaining its status as a meme stock. However, growing interest from institutional investors suggests a broader recognition of the company's potential beyond its meme-driven volatility. Increased institutional ownership could provide greater price stability and enhance credibility, potentially attracting more long-term investors to the stock.



The company is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting toward a more digital-centric business model. With an increased emphasis on e-commerce and digital gaming, GameStop is strategically aligning itself with evolving consumer preferences. GME is expanding its presence in categories like collectibles, which are less cyclical and carry higher margins. This move toward a more diversified revenue base reduces reliance on gaming consoles and software alone.



As part of its evolving identity, GameStop has been investing in logistics infrastructure, enhancing customer experience and exploring digital ventures such as NFTs and blockchain-based initiatives. The recent decision to add Bitcoin to its treasury marks a bold shift toward alternative assets, highlighting the company’s willingness to experiment with innovation and differentiate itself in a competitive retail landscape.



GameStop has demonstrated a clear shift toward operational discipline by streamlining its cost structure, optimizing its store footprint and focusing on profitability. The company made decisive progress in its international restructuring efforts, pursuing the sale of its operations in France and Canada to allocate resources to its core, higher-return operations.



A key strength is GameStop’s improving financial position. As of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company held $4.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. This strong liquidity position provides the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives without excessive financial risk. GameStop maintained a lean capital expenditure profile, spending only $16.1 million for the year compared to $34.9 million in fiscal 2023. Simultaneously, the company delivered positive operating cash flow of $145.7 million, a sharp reversal from a negative $203.7 million in the previous year.

How Consensus Earnings Estimates Stack Up for GameStop

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal year has risen by 29 cents to 47 cents a share. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate has moved up by 34 cents to 47 cents. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Should Be Your Strategy for GME?

Despite trading at a premium, GameStop’s long-term narrative is gradually evolving from a speculative meme stock to a company with tangible operational discipline and strategic repositioning. The transformation toward a leaner cost structure, digital-first model and higher-margin categories like collectibles reflects a more sustainable approach. While near-term volatility may continue to be fueled by retail enthusiasm, the underlying shift in business fundamentals provides a more credible foundation. GME currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GameStop Corp. (GME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.