GameStop to lay off employees; CFO leaves - Axios

July 7 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N is laying off employees and Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero has left the video game retailer, Axios reported on Thursday, citing a company memo.

The company's shares fell about 8% in extended trading.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Recupero will be replaced by Chief Accounting Officer Diana Jajeh, an Axios reporter said on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3RhJzOr)

Shares of the company had closed up 15% after it said on Wednesday that the board had approved a four-for-one stock split.

GameStop has been looking to bolster its online sales as shopping trends toward e-commerce accelerated during the pandemic.

