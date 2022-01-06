GameStop to enter NFT, cryptocurrency markets as part of turnaround plan- WSJ

Jan 6 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFT) and establish cryptocurrency partnerships, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, sending its shares up 16% in extended trade.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.