GameStop to enter NFT, cryptocurrency markets as part of turnaround plan- WSJ

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

GameStop Corp is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFT) and establish cryptocurrency partnerships, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, sending its shares up 16% in extended trade.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

