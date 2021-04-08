US Markets
GameStop to elect Cohen as chairman following annual meeting

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

GameStop Corp, which has been part of a recent Reddit-driven trading frenzy, said on Thursday it intends to elect billionaire Ryan Cohen, the videogame retailer's biggest shareholder and board member, as chairman following its annual meeting.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

