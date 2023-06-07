News & Insights

GameStop terminates Matt Furlong as CEO; shares plummet

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 07, 2023 — 04:18 pm EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - GameStop GME.N fired CEO Matt Furlong two years after hiring him and appointed billionaire Ryan Cohen as executive chairman, sending the company's shares down 18% in extended trading..

A former executive at Amazon.com AMZN.O, Furlong joined GameStop in 2021, just months after the company was at the center of a "meme-stock" trading frenzy where a bunch of social media-armed traders talked up the value of the stock.

The company also posted its fourth consecutive fall in quarterly revenue and missed market estimates, as consumers dialed back non-essential spending in an uncertain economy.

The videogame retailer reported revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter ended April 29, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.36 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Billionaire investor Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy CHWY.N, has been serving as chairman of GameStop and is also a majority shareholder of the Texas-based company.

