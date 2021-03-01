US Markets
GME

GameStop soars in volatile trading session

Contributor
Sinéad Carew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shares in video game retailer GameStop were up 21.2% as volume spiked late in Monday's session putting pressure on short sellers to cover their bets as investors discussed the so-called Reddit darling stock on social media.

March 1 (Reuters) - Shares in video game retailer GameStop GME.N were up 21.2% as volume spiked late in Monday's session putting pressure on short sellers to cover their bets as investors discussed the so-called Reddit darling stock on social media.

While the stock pared some gains it last traded at $123.31 after rising as much as 31.7% to $133.99. It had also traded as low as $99.97 during the session. Volume was last at 1.0 times its 10-day moving average.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters