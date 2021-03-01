GameStop soars in volatile trading session

March 1 (Reuters) - Shares in video game retailer GameStop GME.N were up 21.2% as volume spiked late in Monday's session putting pressure on short sellers to cover their bets as investors discussed the so-called Reddit darling stock on social media.

While the stock pared some gains it last traded at $123.31 after rising as much as 31.7% to $133.99. It had also traded as low as $99.97 during the session. Volume was last at 1.0 times its 10-day moving average.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)

