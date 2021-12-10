GameStop Slumps after Disappointing Earnings

Video game retailer GameStop (GME) has inspired the imaginations of investors everywhere. The dream has not quite lived up to the reality, however.

We saw as much this week when GameStop slipped after releasing its earnings report. This meme stock has enjoyed spikes and tasted failure, and its sheer volatility backed up by very little in the way of fundamentals leaves me deeply bearish.

A look at GameStop stock for the last year shows a stock that could qualify as the nadir of volatility. The company kicked off January struggling to break the $20 per share mark.

By the end of the month, it was approaching $350. That massive gain didn't last long, as the company retreated to approaching $50 per share by February 3.

Another smaller surge proved longer-lived, getting the company to around the $250 range. It lost ground once more, and then settled into a sawtooth pattern of ups and downs.

The rest of the year found the company gaining and losing with the $200 per share point as an axis. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

The latest earnings report did GameStop and its investors no favors. The company announced a net loss of $1.39 per share. That's a huge expansion from the losses seen this time last year, which were just $0.29 per share. The total loss ballooned from Q3 2020's $18.8 million loss to Q3 2021's $105.4 million.

However, GameStop did boast an improvement in revenue. The company's revenue was up to $1.3 billion for 2021's third quarter. That's up from 2020's third quarter figure of $1 billion.

Additionally, the company opened up new offices in Boston and Seattle, and opened up a lending credit facility last month valued at $500 million to supply extra liquidity.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, GameStop has a Moderate Sell consensus rating. That's based on one Hold and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average GameStop price target of $45 implies 70.4% downside potential.

Not Much Steak for All that Sizzle

GameStop exemplified 2021 by introducing us to the “meme stock,” a stock that basically went up because large elements of social media got behind it and bought in. This is, technically, what most companies want to happen. However, the “how” it happens is almost as important as the “why.”

Most businesses want their stock to be recognized on its own merits. Its solid business plan, its stable dividend, its plan for the future all qualify as good reasons to invest. “Because Reddit said so” shouldn't be the reason people buy into a stock.

Few, however, bought in believing they were buying a company that was going to be big in the future. In fact, GameStop itself hasn't helped that perception much either. While it's established partnerships with a range of brands — including Logitech and Razer — it hasn't revealed much of its future plans.

This is the second quarter in a row that GameStop has offered no guidance. Additionally, GameStop brass took no questions from analysts, either. The improvements the company has made so far seem less about improving customer experience and more about, well, it's not particularly clear.

A company that wants to demonstrate it's going to be a big name in the future generally doesn't snub analysts asking questions about said future.

GameStop is also now the target of a Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena. That's not going to help either.

Concluding Views

GameStop's explosive run-up was the result of a ploy hatched on Reddit. Without that massive gain, GameStop would likely still be struggling to break into the $20 range like it was last December.

This isn't a company that's pioneered anything amazing. Some have described it as little more than a highly specialized pawn shop, and that's not so outlandish a claim.

GameStop's numbers simply don't reflect its reality. The ongoing losses — even if revenue is improving — and GameStop brass' reticence don't help matters here. GameStop's biggest gains came from perhaps the worst of reasons.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

