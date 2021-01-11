US Markets
GameStop signs deal with investor, refreshes board to focus on e-commerce

Jan 11 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N signed an agreement with investor Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures LLC on Monday, appointing the Chewy.com founder and two other e-commerce veterans to its board as the ailing videogame retailer doubles down on digital sales.

Shares of GameStop, in which RC Ventures holds a 13% stake, were up 8% in premarket trading.

RC Ventures in November urged the world's largest videogame retailer, hit by growing digital downloads of console games and intense competition, to conduct a strategic review of its business and focus on digital sales.

Alan Attal and Jim Grube will be the other directors on GameStop's board, the company said.

