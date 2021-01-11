GameStop signs deal with investor, refreshes board to focus on e-commerce

Adds share movement, background

Jan 11 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N signed an agreement with investor Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures LLC on Monday, appointing the Chewy.com founder and two other e-commerce veterans to its board as the ailing videogame retailer doubles down on digital sales.

Shares of GameStop, in which RC Ventures holds a 13% stake, were up 8% in premarket trading.

RC Ventures in November urged the world's largest videogame retailer, hit by growing digital downloads of console games and intense competition, to conduct a strategic review of its business and focus on digital sales.

Alan Attal and Jim Grube will be the other directors on GameStop's board, the company said.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

