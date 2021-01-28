GameStop Short Squeeze: When Elephants Fight

There is an old Cambodian proverb: When elephants fight, ants get killed.

That, at its core, is what's going on with GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares.

Here's GameStop's chart over the last five days. As bonkers as this chart is, it doesn't begin to capture what is going on. On Friday, Gamestop closed at $65.01. It opened Monday at $96.73, got as high as $159.18 and fell as low as $61.13, and then closed at $76.79. Since then it has continued to make massive moves, today trading as high as $380. I feel like I need to type in a hurry, because there is still time for the share price to make this seem quaint.

Let's put these moves into a different perspective: This week, GameStop has traded at one point at a market cap of $4.2 billion, another close to $26 billion.

Of course, this is nuts. No one should dispute this.

Some investors think GameStop is the next Blockbuster -- a dying concept on its way to the trash heap of physical retailers overrun by more nimble online competition.

(Totally funny sidebar here: Shares of BB Liquidating (OTC: BLIAQ) have been a 10-bagger in the last five days. Know what that is? It's the successor security to Blockbuster, and it still trades on the Pink Sheets.)

The individual traders are on a Reddit board (a "subreddit") called r/wallstreetbets. Someone there figured out a few things:

Michael Burry (the Big Short guy) owned 3.5 million shares. The company had 65 million shares in free float. There were 55 million shares sold short, mostly by hedge funds. (A short position is a bet that a company's share price will drop.)

So they figured it would take very little to force the price higher by having members of the r/wallstreetbets subreddit buy a bunch of shares and rescind permission for them to be lent out to short-sellers, thus removing them from the pool of shares that could be borrowed. This would force certain shorts to cover (to cover a short you must buy), which would create a feedback loop, cranking the price higher.

But there was something else. One multibillion-dollar hedge fund, Melvin Capital Management, had a $55 million short position, and because it had done so with options, that position was publicly disclosed, and heavily leveraged. So the folks on r/wallstreetbets were quite literally the Lilliputians trying to take down Gulliver. These were individual investors who were seeking to inflict pain on Wall Street.

On some level, it's hard not to root for the little guys. There was also a fundamental element at play: People who paid attention (including my buddy Jim Gillies) realized that GameStop was definitely not dying, and its results have been pretty good whenever new gaming consoles were released, which is happening right now.

GameStop shares have been rising quickly over the last month or so, and then this past week, they went parabolic. Melvin Capital Management is down at least 30% for the year and announced on Monday that it had raised $2.75 billion from Citadel Capital Management and others.

This may actually be the nastiest part of the whole story. Citadel Capital is the largest purchaser of order flow from Robinhood (once again, if you get anything for free it's because you are the product, not the customer). So Citadel buys the order flow (a transaction called "payment for order flow," or PFOF) that fuels the surge in GameStop shares, and turns around and bails out Melvin when it gets hit by losses from GameStop.

Underpants Gnomes version of Citadel's playbook:

Buy order flow from Robinhood. As r/wallstreetbets begins manipulating GameStop, Citadel is front-running them based on the PFOF it buys from Robinhood. Await another hedge fund to teeter, and step in to rescue it at fire-sale prices. Think we're done? Oh, no. Citadel is still getting order flow information from Robinhood, and there are other shoes to drop.

I use Citadel here, but it doesn't have to be Citadel. There is a tried-and-true model for hedge funds. They love situations where they are trading against a counterparty that is forced to transact. That's Melvin Capital Management, and probably a host of other funds that suddenly find that their short hedges are destroying their capital. It is not for nothing that these massive surges in GameStop, AMC (NYSE: AMC), National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ), and other heavily shorted stocks are happening at the same time as a pretty decent move down in some of the biggest winning names from the last 10 months. Some huge shareholders are having to rebalance, and are being forced to transact.

And that's the moral of the story. This isn't the little guys against the big guys. I'm not a lawyer, but my guess is if a licensed broker/dealer did what the r/wallstreetbets folks are doing, they'd probably go to jail. Steve Madden and Martha Stewart did time for much lesser transgressions. (By the way, my "gosh, I wish I were there" desire right now is to be in the corporate headquarters of GameStop watching this happen. I'm also amused by the thought that some staffer at Treasury has had to brief incoming Secretary Janet Yellen on what r/wallstreetbets is.)

Meanwhile, Citadel and other elephants get to sit in the middle, buying order flow, printing money on the efforts of these individual investors.

No idea where it will stop. Someone is probably breaking a law, but what is certainly happening is that every hedge fund is looking at its risk book for evidence of this brand-new black swan.

Also, there are some individuals who have turned $50,000 into eight-figure bonanzas. Amazing. I hope they manage to hold on to them.

As for me, I'm just going to sit back and watch the elephants fight.

