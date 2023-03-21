US Markets
GameStop shares surge as videogame retailer posts surprise profit

March 21, 2023 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N posted a surprise profit for the fourth quarter and surpassed revenue expectations as the videogame retailer trimmed costs and reduced headcount, sending its shares more than 32% higher in extended trading.

The company has been shoring up its online sales capabilities in a bid to transform into a digital behemoth from its current mainstay of brick-and-mortar stores.

GameStop has also been targeting profitability by reining in expenses and focusing on higher-margin collectibles and pre-owned product categories. Its selling, general and administrative costs fell by about 16% in the quarter.

The retailer posted an adjusted profit of 16 cents per share, compared with Wall Street expectations for a loss of 13 cents.

The stock, which is popular among retail investors, lost about half its value last year and has declined 4% so far this year.

Net profit for the quarter ended Jan. 31, GameStop's first in eight quarters, was $48.2 million, compared with a loss of $147.50 million a year earlier.

It reported quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion, compared with analysts' average estimates of $2.18 billion, according to Refinitiv.

