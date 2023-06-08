GameStop Shake-up Axes CEO, Puts Chewy's Cohen in Chairman's Seat

In a surprising turn of events, GameStop (US:GME) has sacked CEO Matthew Furlong and appointed Ryan Cohen as the new executive chairman of the group. The news accompanied the after-market release of disappointing first-quarter 2023 earnings on Wednesday, stoking a near 20% drop in the GME stock price.

The sudden firing of Furlong, who joined GameStop two years ago, further complicates the once/still meme stock’s narrative and leaves investors and the Street wondering what the board’s motivations actually were. The company is yet to provide a statement on the matter.

Furlong during his tenure oversaw GameStop's foray into NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, and implemented cost-cutting measures. He appeared to be following the digital playbook established before his tenure.

While the NFT venture never really took off, the cost-cutting significantly reduced the overhead of the business and saw EBITDA losses narrow over the last year.

Taking the helm as executive chairman is Ryan Cohen, whose success with pet food company Chewy (US:CHWY) has earned him recognition as a savvy e-commerce entrepreneur. Cohen, broadly known for his investments in meme stocks like GameStop and now-bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond (US:BBBYQ), has a reputation for disrupting traditional retail models.

The games retailer also named Mark Robinson as its new “principal executive officer” which carries a title of “general manager,” according to its filing Wednesday. The eight-year company veteran was most recently GameStop’s general counsel.

Q1 Read-through

During the first three months of 2023, GameStop reported a narrowed net loss of $50.5 million, down from a loss of $157.9 million in the prior year. On an adjusted non-GAAP basis net losses were $42.3 million or negative 14 cents per share in earnings for shareholders.

While the narrowing loss was a positive measure of performance, the group's total net sales posted a decline of 10% over the year to $1.24 billion from $1.38 billion in the prior year. When looking into the segments, hardware and accessories sales rose by 7.7% to $725.8 million, offset by a 30% decline in software sales to $338.3 million and a 22% decline in collectibles revenue.

The collectibles segment was previously a growth generator for the group with trends beginning to turn in the current macroeconomic landscape.

The chart below from Fintel’s financial metrics and ratios page for GME shows the cash flow trends for the company over the last five years. While cash generated from operations showed improvement over the quarters of 2022, the push for positive cash flows will become harder if sales trends show continued declines in the coming quarters.

The Q1 earnings report suggests that GameStop's turnaround strategy may not have experienced the radical transformation many had hoped for. The focus on improving margins through operational discipline, cost-cutting measures, and merchandise experimentation echoes its pre-Cohen era.

With the possibility of store closings, a streamlined product catalog, and an emphasis on building omni-channel capabilities, GameStop seems to be doubling down on familiar tactics rather than charting a new course.

GME stock took a significant hit in response to the news. Investors and analysts alike were disappointed by the lackluster financial performance and concerned about the effectiveness of the company's leadership transition.

Positives From Insider Activity

The Fintel platform’s insider analysis for GME highlighted an above-average level of insider buying activity that has occurred in the last three months in the trading window following previous results.

These insiders have included director Cheng Lawrence who bought around 9,000 shares and owns 37,088 after several transactions.

Director of investor relations Alain Attal also purchased 1,500 shares adding to his 130,000 share holding.

Ryan Cohen was by far the most significant buyer, accumulating almost 100,000 of new shares and increasing his stake to 9.1 million shares.

Fintel’s insider sentiment score of 72.36 for GME ranks the company in 796th spot, or in the top 5%, out of 14,884 globally screened securities with the highest levels of insider buying activity.

Analysts ‘Hold’

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz kept his ‘hold’ call and $20 target on the stock firm after the results. He highlighted that the company has cycled through five CEO’s and three CFO’s over the last five years.

Fintel’s consensus target price of $13.52 suggests most analysts in the market continue to hold bearish views on the stock. This has been a long standing trend on the Street with the pessimistic view becoming more prominent than ever.

It remains to be seen how Cohen's appointment will steer GameStop's future strategy and prospects for recovery. His involvement in the company has been closely associated with the rise of GameStop as a meme stock, fueled by the enthusiasm of the Reddit community.

The gaming retailer now stands at a critical crossroads, where strategic decisions and a clear vision are crucial for its survival and potential resurgence in the highly competitive video game industry.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

