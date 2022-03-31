GameStop seeks shareholder nod for stock split

Adds share price, background

March 31 (Reuters) - Game retailer GameStop Corp GME.N said on Thursday it will seek shareholder approval to increase its number of shares and enable a stock split in the form of a dividend "to provide flexibility for future corporate needs".

One of the biggest beneficiaries of a "meme-stock" retail-trading frenzy that ensued after pandemic-related lockdowns began to disrupt global economies, GameStop's shares have rocketed from around $3 in March 2020 to over $165 at Thursday's close.

The company's shares jumped 14% to more than $191 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

GameStop joins the likes of Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Apple Inc AAPL.O, which too have split their shares to make them more affordable in recent months.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

