GameStop Seeks New CEO as Roller-Coaster Performance Continues

As its shares continue to surge and plunge after a period of sideways movement, GameStop (NYSE: GME) is on a quest to find a new CEO. The man occupying that executive position, George Sherman, has been CEO for under two years, Business Insider reports. Company leadership has been shifting rapidly, with former Chewy CEO Ryan Cohen joining its board of directors at the start of 2021.

Three unnamed sources told Reuters earlier today that Cohen wants a chief executive better suited to "digital transformation." Sherman has some two and a half decades of executive experience but focused on physical retail rather than the internet. The move is likely part of an administrative shakedown that has seen Cohen hire other former Chewy personnel for important posts at GameStop.

Image source: Getty Images.

The anonymous informants say GameStop is using the services of an executive headhunter to search for a replacement for Sherman.

Simultaneously, Liz Claman, a Fox Business reporter, sniffed out a GameStop job posting seeking an individual experienced in blockchain, including cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens or NFTs. NFTs are essentially files -- images, videos, audio -- assigned a unique, blockchain-identified digital signature.

Though the file itself can be copied infinitely like any other file, the unique signature can't, creating a theoretically unique digital item with the same potential value as an original painting. One NFT image sold for $69 million to a cryptocurrency trader, while a blockchain autographed video clip of LeBron James dunking a basketball yielded $208,000, even though the clip is available for free without the NFT signature.

Despite these events, an analyst at Ascendiant gave GameStop a $10 price target today, predicting a 94% downside for the video game retailer.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Chewy, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.