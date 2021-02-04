GameStop rises, AMC dips in early U.S. premarket trading

US Markets
Videogame retailer GameStop Corp's shares rose 5%, while cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc fell 2.7% in early U.S. pre-market trading on Thursday.

As the social media-driven trading frenzy calms, GameStop shares have slumped to about $92 each from a high of $483 last week.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet top officials, including those from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve, on Thursday to discuss the recent market volatility.

