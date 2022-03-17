US Markets
GME

GameStop reports net loss in fourth quarter; shares down

Contributors
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

GameStop Corp on Thursday reported a net loss during the fourth quarter as the video game retailer recorded higher operating costs, sending its shares down 13% in extended trading.

Adds shares, profit

March 17 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N on Thursday reported a net loss during the fourth quarter as the video game retailer recorded higher operating costs, sending its shares down 13% in extended trading.

The company posted a net loss of $147.5 million, or $1.94 per share, during the quarter, compared with a profit of $80 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular