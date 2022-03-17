GameStop reports net loss in fourth quarter; shares down

Adds shares, profit

March 17 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N on Thursday reported a net loss during the fourth quarter as the video game retailer recorded higher operating costs, sending its shares down 13% in extended trading.

The company posted a net loss of $147.5 million, or $1.94 per share, during the quarter, compared with a profit of $80 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

