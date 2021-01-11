GameStop Reaches Deal With RC Ventures On Appointment Of Three New Directors

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) said that it has reached an agreement with RC Ventures LLC that will provide for the immediate appointment of three new directors - Alan Attal, Ryan Cohen and Jim Grube. They will also stand for election on GameStop's nine-member slate at the company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is expected to take place in June 2021.

RC Ventures, which is one of the company's largest stockholders, is managed by Ryan Cohen.

GameStop said that, effective immediately and through the Annual Meeting, its board will expand from 10 members to 13 members. Lizabeth Dunn, Raul Fernandez, James K. Symancyk and Kathy Vrabeck have each informed the Board that they do not intend to stand for reelection at the Annual Meeting. As such, the Board will be reduced to nine members following the Annual Meeting.

The company's anticipated slate of director nominees for the Annual Meeting includes Alan Attal, Ryan Cohen, Paul Evans, Reginald Fils-Aimé, Jim Grube, George Sherman, William Simon, Carrie Teffner and Kurt Wolf.

GameStop's agreement with RC Ventures includes customary standstill and voting provisions.

