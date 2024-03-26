GameStop quarterly revenue falls, shares down 19%

Adds share movement and background

March 26 (Reuters) - GameStop GME.N reported a fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the videogame retailer grappled with competition from e-commerce firms and weak consumer spending in an uncertain economy.

Shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company tumbled 19% in extended trade.

Soft consumer spending has weighed on the gaming market over the past few months, with U.S. videogame publishers Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O and Electronic Arts EA.O reporting earnings below estimates last month.

GameStop posted revenue of $1.79 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with $2.23 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese and Priyanka.G in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

