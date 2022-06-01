US Markets
GameStop quarterly revenue beats estimates on higher demand for video games

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 1 (Reuters) - Video game retailer GameStop Corp GME.N reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more shoppers bought video games and consoles.

Store closures during the COVID-19 pandemic affected GameStop's physical retail business, for which it is primarily known. The retailer has, however, been focusing on growing its online business to meet consumer demands.

Net loss widened to $157.9 million, or $2.08 per share, for the first quarter, from $66.8 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales were $1.38 billion in the quarter ended April 30, above analysts' average estimate of $1.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

