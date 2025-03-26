GameStop Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Collectibles Sales Rise Y/Y

GameStop Corp. GME posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year. On the contrary, the bottom line beat the consensus mark and improved from the year-ago period.

GameStop’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

GME posted adjusted earnings per share of 30 cents in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings of 9 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 22 cents in the prior-year quarter.



GameStop reported net sales of $1,282.6 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $1,450 million. Also, the metric decreased 28.5% from $1,793.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in consolidated net sales was caused by lower sales across most categories.



By sales mix, hardware and accessories sales fell 33.7% to $725.8 million from $1.09 billion in the year-ago quarter. Software sales were $286.2 million, down 38.5% from $465.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales in the collectibles unit increased 15.8% to $270.6 million from $233.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Insight Into GME’s Margins & Expenses

Gross profit decreased 13.3% to $363.4 million from $419.2 million in the year-ago quarter. However, the gross margin expanded 490 basis points (bps) to 28.3% from 23.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 22.3% to $279 million from $358.9 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of net sales, adjusted SG&A expenses were 21.8%, up 180 bps from 20% in the year-ago period.



GameStop reported an adjusted EBITDA of $96.5 million, up 9.7% from an adjusted EBITDA of $88 million in the same quarter last year. We note that the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 260 bps year over year to 7.5% in the quarter under review.



The company’s adjusted operating income was $84.4 million in the reported quarter compared with an adjusted operating income of $60.3 million in the prior-year period. The adjusted operating margin increased 320 bps year over year to 6.6%.

GME Stock Past Three-Month Performance



GME’s Financial Snapshot: Cash, Debt & Equity Overview

GameStop ended the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.76 billion, marketable securities of $18 million, net long-term debt of $6.6 million, and stockholders’ equity of $4.93 billion. Net merchandise inventory totaled $480.2 million at the end of the fiscal quarter, down from $632.5 million in the same period last year.



During the 13 weeks ended Feb. 1, 2025, the net cash flow provided by operations was $162.3 million. The free cash flow for the period totaled $158.8 million, while capital expenditure amounted to $3.5 million.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company completed the divestiture of its Italy operations and the closure of its stores in Germany.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company rose 8.3% in the after-market trading session yesterday. In the past three months, it has lost 21.1% compared with the industry’s 3.5% decline.

