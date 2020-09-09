GameStop Q2 Results Miss Wall Street, Shares Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME) slipped over 8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the video game retail chain's fiscal second-quarter results missed Wall Street estimates.

Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop reported second-quarter net loss of $111.3 million or $1.71 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $415.3 million or $4.15 per share last year.

Adjusted loss were $91.2 million or $1.40 per share compared to $32.0 million or $0.32 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter slipped 26.7% to $942.0 million from $1.29 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

George Sherman, GameStop's chief executive officer, said, "The second quarter saw strong progress toward our strategic initiatives, fueling an 800% increase in global E-commerce sales, a $133.7 million reduction in SG&A and a significant improvement in our balance sheet with $735.1 million in cash at quarter-end and a 50% reduction in inventory, as compared to the second quarter last year."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.