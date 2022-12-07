US Markets
GameStop posts 9.4% fall in third-quarter revenue

December 07, 2022 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N posted a 9.4% fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as consumers cut back spending on discretionary items amid stubbornly high inflation.

The company launched a digital wallet earlier this year to enable transactions in a marketplace it is building for gamers and others to buy, sell and trade non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

However, with crypto winter setting in and the value of cryptocurrencies plummeting, GameStop's digital wallet ambitions face a bleak future.

Gaming companies are also facing a slowdown in demand for video games from pandemic highs, raising doubts about their ability to weather an economic downturn next year.

GameStop's revenue in the third quarter fell to $1.19 billion from $1.30 billion a year earlier.

The company reported a net loss of $94.7 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 29, compared with a loss of $105.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

