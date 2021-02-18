GameStop Post-Game: Congress, Regulators Probe Robinhood And Reddit

Robinhood, Reddit and GameStop have grabbed the attention of Congress and federal regulators over the last month.

By this point, the GameStop saga has become an excessively familiar story if you follow markets. Scrappy day traders who congregated in Reddit’s WallStreetBets chatroom saw big, vulnerable short trades in the shares of ailing video game retailer GameStop. Sensing a chance for fun and profit—not to mention the chance to stick it to some big Wall Street players—they sent shares of GameStop to the moon.

Markets were roiled by the volatility. Commission-free online broker Robinhood and other platforms froze sales of GameStop and some other volatile stocks, and the shares plummeted back to earth just as fast as they’d gained.

These unusual moves raise the question of whether or not Robinhood unfairly disadvantaged traders by halting trades for select stocks. Robinhood has stated that it froze purchases of certain stocks because it didn’t have enough cash to meet the deposit requirements of its clearinghouse—a somewhat technical aspect of how brokerages execute your trades—but that hasn’t stopped federal authorities from getting involved.

4 Ongoing Investigations of the GameStop Situation

The unholy nexus between Reddit, Robinhood, and GameStop—plus the other “meme stocks” like AMC Entertainment (AMC)—has inspired four separate federal investigations. Congress and multiple regulatory agencies are looking into the matter.

The investigations are probing the role played by the WallStreetBets chatroom and Robinhood’s controversial trading holds, with the goal of determining whether illegal stock market manipulation took place or any other laws were broken.

1. The House Financial Services Committee Hearings

The House Financial Services Committee, chaired by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), will hold a virtual hearing on February 18 to review the entire GameStop saga.

The hearing, titled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide” will feature the chiefs of the companies caught up in the market chaos as key witnesses. The committee will hear from Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman, and Keith Gill, a YouTube personality known as Roaring Kitty, who helped drive investor interest in GameStop stock.

The powerful committee oversees the U.S. housing and financial services sectors, including the stock market. Among other things, it’s responsible for ensuring enforcement of consumer protection laws. Figuring out what really happened with GameStop is right in the committee’s wheelhouse.

Rep. Waters has described the GameStop situation as “predatory and manipulative,” stating that her hearing would examine short selling, online trading platforms, gamification “and their systemic impact on our capital markets and retail investors.”

“We must deal with the hedge funds whose unethical conduct directly led to the recent market volatility, and we must examine the market in general and how it has been manipulated by hedge funds and their financial partners to benefit themselves while others pay the price,” Waters stated in a Jan. 28 press release.

What we’re watching: One new development in the GameStop situation is the widespread realization of just how vital social media has become in driving stock market volatility. Questions surrounding Reddit’s role—and what it might mean for the future of social media in the world of investing—will be especially interesting.

2. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Review

The SEC is the main federal regulatory agency dedicated to protecting investors and keeping an eye on the stock market. It’s no surprise that the SEC has opened a review of the GameStop situation, and its review will likely focus on the roles played by Robinhood and Reddit.

“The Commission will closely review actions taken by regulated entities that may disadvantage investors or otherwise unduly inhibit their ability to trade certain securities,” the SEC disclosed on Jan. 29. “In addition, we will act to protect retail investors when the facts demonstrate abusive or manipulative trading activity that is prohibited by the federal securities laws.”

Robinhood has a business relationship with Citadel Securities—the financial services giant is one of Robinhood’s largest sources of revenue. Some have claimed the real reason why Robinhood halted GameStop trades was to benefit Citadel. Robinhood’s business is built on “free” stock trades, and its main source of revenue is selling its customers’ order flow to trading firms, including Citadel Securities.

While these claims may not stand up to scrutiny, the SEC investigation means Robinhood will be compelled to hand over any relevant information, which may include proof that it didn’t have the cash on hand necessary to handle the massive surge in GameStop trades on its platform.

The SEC review could also focus on whether or not Robinhood’s relationship with Citadel poses a conflict of interest for Robinhood when it comes to serving its clients’ best interests.

We asked Bridget Moore, the department chair of litigation at Baker Botts, for her take on the investigation. Moore formerly served as a lawyer in the enforcement division at the SEC, and she’s already looking past the current drama to try and understand the entanglement among the worlds of investing and social media.

“How do you protect investors that use a platform like Robinhood? They agree that they’re taking on risk, and then they get swept away by social media—how do you protect them from that?” asks Moore.

What we’re watching: The truth of what actually happened with Robinhood, Reddit and GameStop has been blurred. Now it’s up to the SEC to straighten out the facts. Despite all the buzz around Robinhood freezing certain GameStop trades, it’s still unclear if the company—or the traders who organized on Reddit—did anything illegal.

3. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Investigation

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is an independent federal agency charged with regulating commodities trading. Like the SEC, its mission is to protect investors against manipulation, abusive trade practices and fraud, but its focus is on the market for buying and selling commodities like oil, gold, steel and coal.

The CFTC has opened an early investigation into trader misconduct, specifically looking at if Reddit users who targeted silver futures and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), according to The Wall Street Journal.

“The CFTC is closely monitoring recent activity in the silver markets,” said Acting CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam in a press release. “The Commission is communicating with fellow regulators, the exchanges, and stakeholders to address any potential threats to the integrity of the derivatives markets for silver, and remains vigilant in surveilling these markets for fraud and manipulation.”

What we’re watching: The CFTC probe is different from the other three as it’s specifically looking at whether or not traders did anything illegal in the volatile trading of silver and SLV. It’ll be interesting to see how this preliminary investigation expands as more information is discovered.

4. The Department of Justice (DOJ) Probe

Details on exactly what the DOJ is investigating right now are slim. Reports suggest that the DOJ probe is looking beyond just GameStop to the other meme stocks targeted by WallStreetBets traders, like AMC Entertainment.

The DOJ, in tandem with the San Francisco attorney general’s office, has subpoenaed traders and social media companies caught up in the trading frenzy for information about their activities, according to the Wall Street Journal.

What we’re watching: Civil regulators like the SEC and the CFTC have looser standards of proof than what would be required in a criminal case. A DOJ investigation would most likely dig deeper into what went wrong—and could possibly result in criminal prosecutions of individual actors rather than just companies caught up in the game.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.