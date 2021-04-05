GameStop Nine-weeks Global Sales Up 11%; Plans To Sell Up To 3.5 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) reported that its total global sales for the first nine-weeks of fiscal 2021 increased about 11% from the nine-week period ended April 4, 2020.

In Monday pre-market trade, GME was trading at $171.27, down $20.18 or 10.54%.

Total global sales for the four-week period ended February 27, 2021 increased about 5.3% from the four-week period ended February 29, 2020.

Total global sales for the five-week period ended April 2, 2021 increased about 18% from the five week period ended April 4, 2020.

In a separate press release, GameStop said it may offer and sell up to a maximum of 3.50 million shares of its common stock through an "at-the-market" equity offering program.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds from any sales of its common stock under the offering to further accelerate its transformation as well as for general corporate purposes and further strengthening its balance sheet.

