GameStop names billionaire Ryan Cohen as CEO

Sept 28 (Reuters) - GameStop GME.N on Thursday named Ryan Cohen as its CEO and chairman, giving the billionaire activist investor more power to spearhead a turnaround of the video game retailer.

Cohen will relinquish that title of executive chairman, a role that he had taken on after the company ousted former CEO Matt Furlong in June.

Shares of the retail investor darling jumped 6% in premarket trading.

