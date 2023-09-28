News & Insights

GameStop names billionaire Ryan Cohen as CEO

September 28, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Aditya Soni for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - GameStop GME.N on Thursday named Ryan Cohen as its CEO and chairman, giving the billionaire activist investor more power to spearhead a turnaround of the video game retailer.

Cohen will relinquish that title of executive chairman, a role that he had taken on after the company ousted former CEO Matt Furlong in June.

Shares of the retail investor darling jumped 6% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

