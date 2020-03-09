Markets
GameStop Looks to Upgrade Cycle and Baby Yoda for Recovery

GameStop (NYSE: GME) isn't just waiting on the video game console upgrade cycle to revive its flagging fortunes, it's also counting on Baby Yoda to help lift sales.

The video game retailer is bringing the Force to breakfast with an exclusive waffle maker that imprints an image of The Child, known colloquially as Baby Yoda, from the wildly popular Disney (NYSE: DIS) streaming TV show The Mandalorian.

Baby Yoda waffle maker

Image source: GameStop.

Banking on Baby Yoda

The switch to online gaming and digital downloads has been particularly hard on GameStop, which has long made its money on physical media for video games. Sales are currently in a deep trough as consumers await new gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony, which are due out later this year.

Yet GameStop also has a profitable collectibles business -- the only segment seeing revenue growth these days -- that is mostly driven by sales of Funko figures. While it was undoubtedly disappointed at how badly Disney misjudged the popularity of Baby Yoda -- as it didn't have any dolls of the character available for the Christmas holiday -- the recent Toy Fair in New York City revealed a slew of new products that will come to market beginning in May.

The GameStop-exclusive Baby Yoda waffle maker will be available in September, coinciding with the return of the second season of The Madalorian. The device is available for just under $40 and according to the preorder page. It can be used to make waffles, but "can also be used to make eggs, brownies, cakes, quesadillas or even as a Baby Yoda sandwich press."

