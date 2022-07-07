US Markets
GME

GameStop lays off employees, CFO leaves - Axios reporter tweet

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

GameStop Corp has laid off employees across the company and Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero has left the video game retailer, an Axios reporter tweeted on Thursday, citing a company memo.

July 7 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N has laid off employees across the company and Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero has left the video game retailer, an Axios reporter tweeted on Thursday, citing a company memo.

Shares of the company fell about 8% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular