GameStop lays off employees, CFO leaves - Axios reporter tweet

July 7 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp GME.N has laid off employees across the company and Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero has left the video game retailer, an Axios reporter tweeted on Thursday, citing a company memo.

Shares of the company fell about 8% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)

