Gamestop jumps again as stock market retail frenzy deepens

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares of videogame retailer GameStop GME.N jumped 22% on Tuesday after surging 144% a day earlier, as individual investors again piled into a number of niche stocks, prompting short sellers to scramble to cover losing bets.

The surge in GameStop, along with moves in BlackBerry Ltd BB.N and Nokia Oyj NOK.N in recent days, has spurred concerns over bubbles in stocks that hedge funds and other speculative players have previously bet will fall in value.

The moves have also sparked fears on Wall Street of a deeper pullback, after a year marked by a flood of money due to fiscal and monetary stimulus to offset the impact of the coronavirus crisis and the influence of the new breed of retail traders.

"There is a profound change that is going on in equity markets ... access to information and communities around markets continues to expand and free trading on apps is breaking down barriers to entry," said Eric Johnston, head of equity derivatives and cross asset at Cantor Fitzgerald.

GameStop shares jumped as high as $159 on Monday before closing up 18% at $76.79, with $16.7 billion worth of stock traded - more than triple the company's actual market capitalization.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX has gained more than 70% since March, with analysts putting moves in a number of share prices of loss-making firms in part down to herds of amateur investors chasing online tips.

"The only thing I've seen like it was in 2000 when well over half the team were buying tech stocks like they were going out of fashion," said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank, referring to GameStop.

Shares of Canadian tech specialist Blackberry BB.N have surged more than 170% so far this year, while Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia NOK.N is up about 24%.

Online retailer Etsy ETSY.O also jumped 9% on Tuesday after Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, also often a focal point for social media-savvy traders, sent a tweet endorsing the company.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

