GameStop is a SPAC now

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Two hot stock-market trends have collided. GameStop, the original meme stock, is now a sort of SPAC.

The video-game retailer has used this year’s 11-fold increase in its market capitalization to transform itself. Firstly, with new management, including Chief Executive Matt Furlong, an Amazon.com alum. And secondly, with cash from issuing new shares: $552 million in April, and $1.1 billion more this month.

GameStop is now a pile of money with a chain of stores attached. Cash now makes up half the company’s enlarged balance sheet https://investor.gamestop.com/news-releases/news-release-details/gamestop-releases-first-quarter-2021-financial-results, compared with 13% at the median U.S.-listed company, according to Refinitiv data. By investing that in technology, new products and even blockchain efforts, Furlong hopes to turn GameStop into a totally different business.

If the idea of a listed company full of cash looking to become something else sounds familiar, it’s because it’s also the idea behind special-purpose acquisition companies https://www.breakingviews.com/tag/spacs. Happily, GameStop comes without the fees and warrants that dilute investors in SPACs. Unhappily, it comes with a $14 billion market capitalization, which might make it the priciest cash shell going. (By John Foley)

