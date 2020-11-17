GameStop investor Ryan Cohen urges strategic review

US Markets
One of GameStop Corp's largest shareholders, Ryan Cohen, in a letter on Monday urged the videogame retailer to immediately conduct a strategic review of its business.

"GameStop needs to evolve into a technology company that delights gamers and delivers exceptional digital experiences – not remain a video game retailer that overprioritizes its brick-and-mortar footprint and stumbles around the online ecosystem," Cohen said in a letter addressed to the company's board.

