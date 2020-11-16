Gamestop investor Cohen pushes for strategic review - WSJ

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ryan Cohen, the biggest individual investor in GameStop GME.N and co-founder of e-commerce firm Chewy Inc CHWY.N, is pushing the videogame retailer to conduct a strategic review, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a letter sent to the company's board.

Cohen said GameStop's bricks-and-mortar-centric business model is outdated and lags behind the broader industry, the report said. Shares of the company dropped 4% after the bell.

Earlier in September, Cohen had raised his stake in GameStop to nearly 10% from 9.6% and disclosed that he was in active discussions with the company's management and board members.

Cohen is urging the company to reduce the number of physical stores, focus on improving e-commerce and explore other tech-driven opportunities in areas such as esports, mobile gaming and game streaming, according to the report.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

