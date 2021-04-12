GameStop Has 94% Downside Risk as Digital Threat Hasn't Gone Away, Analyst Says

While GameStop's (NYSE: GME) lofty stock price is unsustainable once the Reddit trading surge keeping it elevated fades, the video game retailer still must confront the challenges of a transforming industry. That's a hurdle it has yet to prove it can get over.

Ascendiant analyst Edward Woo says the challenge is too much for GameStop at the moment, even with the tailwind of the video game console upgrade cycle. He downgraded the retailer to sell from hold and dropped his price target to $10 per share from $12, some 94% below where GameStop closed last Friday.

Image source: Getty Images.

In a research note to investors, Woo said the "digital threats" to GameStop's business will continue to mount, which will cause the support it's received from internet traders to fade. Although the retailer is benefiting from strong launches of Microsoft's new Xbox console and the new Playstation console from Sony, the fiscal-year outlook remains "hazy" for the company.

He sees "significant digital and execution risks" for GameStop, suggesting he's not certain the major reimagining of the retailer's business will pay off -- at least not quickly.

Activist investor Ryan Cohen is firmly in charge of GameStop now after he was appointed board chairman and most of the directors announced they will not stand for reelection. Cohen has suggested the retailer sell most of its physical stores and adopt a consumer-oriented e-commerce model.

Although he now has the wherewithal to effect the change he wants in the business, Wall Street remains unconvinced he will be successful. With GameStop's shares closing north of $158 per share last week -- but falling 10% in morning trading Monday in response to the Ascendiant downgrade -- analysts still believe there is a lot of room for the stock to tumble further.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.