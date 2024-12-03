GameStop (GME) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, GameStop (GME) closed at $27.44, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Shares of the video game retailer have appreciated by 22.12% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 9.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.75%.

The upcoming earnings release of GameStop will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 10, 2024. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $900 million, down 16.54% from the year-ago period.

GME's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $4.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -83.33% and -23.57%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, GameStop possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GameStop's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2727. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.96.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

