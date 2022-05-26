GameStop (GME) Surges 29.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

GameStop GME shares rallied 29.2% in the last trading session to close at $115.17. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 30.1% loss over the past four weeks.

GameStop has been undertaking prudent efforts to transform into a technology-driven company that connects customers with games, entertainment and a wide assortment of products. The company has been making headway in blockchain, non-fungible tokens, and Web 3.0 gaming. The company recently launched digital asset wallet to allow gamers and others to store, send, receive and use cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens.

This video game retailer is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -204.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.35 billion, up 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For GameStop, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GME going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

GameStop is a member of the Zacks Retail - Consumer Electronics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Conn's CONN, finished the last trading session 12.9% higher at $13.04. CONN has returned -26.3% over the past month.

For Conn's , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.18. This represents a change of -88.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Conn's currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.