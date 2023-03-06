GameStop (GME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $18.65, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the video game retailer had lost 15.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GameStop as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 65.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.17 billion, down 3.82% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GameStop is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

GameStop Corp. (GME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

