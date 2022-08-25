GameStop (GME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed at $31.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the video game retailer had lost 3.79% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GameStop as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.38, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 6.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.50 per share and revenue of $6.41 billion, which would represent changes of -31.58% and +6.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GameStop is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

