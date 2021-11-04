GameStop (GME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $217.84, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game retailer had gained 27.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GME as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, up 58.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 29.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $5.77 billion, which would represent changes of +87.38% and +13.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GME. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GME is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GME in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

