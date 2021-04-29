GameStop (GME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed at $176.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the video game retailer had lost 5.92% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GME as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.56, up 65.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.2 billion, up 17.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.68 per share and revenue of $5.66 billion, which would represent changes of +68.22% and +11.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GME. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.07% higher within the past month. GME currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

