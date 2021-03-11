GameStop (GME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GameStop (GME) closed at $260, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the video game retailer had gained 417.58% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.15% in that time.

GME will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 23, 2021. On that day, GME is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.24 billion, up 2.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GME should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GME is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

