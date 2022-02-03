GameStop (GME) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed at $99.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.44% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the video game retailer had lost 22.67% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

GameStop will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GameStop is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.19 billion, up 3.15% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GameStop is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, GameStop is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6669.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.46.

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

