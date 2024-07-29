GameStop (GME) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with GameStop (GME) standing at $23.67, reflecting a -1.91% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.07%.

The video game retailer's stock has dropped by 2.27% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GameStop in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $900 million, indicating a 22.67% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.33% and -21.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. GameStop currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GameStop is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 301.63. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.4.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

GameStop Corp. (GME)

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.