GameStop (GME) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $165.07, changing hands as high as $167.47 per share. GameStop Corp shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GME's low point in its 52 week range is $77.58 per share, with $344.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $164.74.

