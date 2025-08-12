GameStop (GME) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, GameStop (GME) was up +2.32% at $22.93. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Shares of the video game retailer have depreciated by 5.44% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.17%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GameStop in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, up 1800% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $900 million, indicating a 12.74% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion, indicating changes of +127.27% and -6.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GameStop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, GameStop possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GameStop is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.88. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.63 for its industry.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GameStop Corp. (GME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.