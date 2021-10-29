GameStop (GME) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $183.51, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the video game retailer had gained 4.21% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.15% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GME as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, up 58.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 29.69% from the year-ago period.

GME's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $5.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.38% and +13.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GME. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GME currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

