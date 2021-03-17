GameStop (GME) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GameStop (GME) closed at $209.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the video game retailer had gained 320.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GME as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 23, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, up 14.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.24 billion, up 2.19% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GME. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GME is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

